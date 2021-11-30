Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,360 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

