Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,945 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

