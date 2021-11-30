Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,742 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

