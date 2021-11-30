Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $644.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.78 and a 200 day moving average of $595.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.