Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $294.78 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

