Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 31,916 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

