Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 17th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $447.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.84. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

