Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

