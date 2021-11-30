FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCIC stock remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. FCCC has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

