Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $66.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $382.87 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20. Fathom has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $4,824,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,328,763. 57.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

