Farmers Trust Co. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.59. 8,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,078. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

