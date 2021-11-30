Farmers Trust Co. Invests $3.12 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NOW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $672.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

