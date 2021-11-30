Farmers Trust Co. Has $17.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,908.77. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,505. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,854.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,684.97. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

