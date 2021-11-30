Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 1,032,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,296,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

