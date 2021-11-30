FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $471.72

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $471.72 and last traded at $469.43, with a volume of 157568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.50.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

