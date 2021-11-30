F.N.B. Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

