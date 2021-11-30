Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

