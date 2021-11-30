ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

