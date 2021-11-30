Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 50 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $17,983,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Insulet by 14,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 953.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.