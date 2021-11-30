Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

