Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of Global Net Lease worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

