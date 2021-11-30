Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 547.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

