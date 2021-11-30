Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,369 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

EW opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

