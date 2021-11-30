Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

