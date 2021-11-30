Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €40.96 ($46.55) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. Evotec has a one year low of €24.94 ($28.34) and a one year high of €45.83 ($52.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.41.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

