Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,642 shares of company stock worth $9,224,820 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

