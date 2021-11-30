EUNOMIA (ENTS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.00

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One EUNOMIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. EUNOMIA has a total market capitalization of $76,409.35 and approximately $68.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.09 or 0.08036553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.21 or 1.00192152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021830 BTC.

About EUNOMIA

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EUNOMIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNOMIA directly using U.S. dollars.

