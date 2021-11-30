Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

ETTYF remained flat at $$33.85 during trading on Tuesday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

