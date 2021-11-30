Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.27.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.