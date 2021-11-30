Ernest S. Rady Buys 600 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $20,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AAT traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 170.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

