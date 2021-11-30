Epic Cash Price Tops $2.91 on Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $74,022.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,287,344 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

