EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM opened at $634.17 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.08 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,697 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

