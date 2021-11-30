Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ENSC opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

