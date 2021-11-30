Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 58.3% in November

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 133,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.