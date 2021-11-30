EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENQUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

