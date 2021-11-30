Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 3.8%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 912.50 ($11.92) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.75). 111,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 232,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866 ($11.31).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price target on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 874.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -41.62.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

