Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENRFF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

