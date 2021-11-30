ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

