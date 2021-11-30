Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. Endava has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

