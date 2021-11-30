Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.55 million-$849.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.71 million.Endava also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.603 EPS.

NYSE DAVA traded down $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,491. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

