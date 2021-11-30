Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$57.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

ENB opened at C$48.74 on Monday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$40.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.81.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

