ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 1,067,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. ENAV has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

ENAV Company Profile

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

