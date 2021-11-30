EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 543.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

