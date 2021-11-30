Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 47.1% in November

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 1,350,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

