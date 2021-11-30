Emercoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,372.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $44,372.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,474,867 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

