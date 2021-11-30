Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.