Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

