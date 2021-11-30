Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

