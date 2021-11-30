Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 987 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

BHB stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $435.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

