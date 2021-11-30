Ellevest Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.6% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 18,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. 184,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,700,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

